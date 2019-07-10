DEA: Meth, cocaine found on man suspected of taking drugs from Mexico to Amarillo

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing federal drug charges after state and federal authorities said they pulled him over and found felony amounts of drugs on July 7.
According to a federal court complaint, a DPS trooper was patrolling along I-40 in Oldham County when he stopped an SUV for speeding and failure to dim headlights around 1:52 a.m.
Authorities said the driver of the SUV, identified as Noe Tomas Quinonez, said he was traveling from El Paso to Amarillo to “party" and that he had crossed the border from Mexico into El Paso the same day. When the trooper commented on the lack of clothes in the vehicle, Quinonez said he didn’t pack any clothes because he “didn’t want his wife to find out," according to the complaint.
When asked who he got the SUV from, Quinonez said he didn’t know.
The man gave consent to search the vehicle, and the trooper said he found 13 bundles hidden under the back seat, which field tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.
Quinonez was arrested and booked into the Oldham County jail.
Authorities said he later admitted to accepting $1,500 to take the SUV from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico to Amarillo and that he knew the SUV was “loaded” with drugs.
Quinonez was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
He faces five to 40 years in federal prison if convicted.
