CORD Care Transportation expanding discount program to more area seniors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - CORD Care Transportation which runs out of Christian Heritage Church is accepting more clients through a discount program funded by the Area Agency on Aging here in Amarillo.
The Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle said it was recently notified that the transportation service their clients used through the Jan Werner Adult Day Care was ending.
They’re now transitioning clients to CORD Care.
“We’re looking, with the funding that we have, at about 500 rides a month,” said Director of the Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle Melissa Carter. “So that’s one-way trips so about 250 round trips, just within the city limits of Amarillo. Slowly we’ve been contacting the clients that we know that are using Jan Werner and informing them of the transformation from them over to CORE Care.”
While the Jan Werner Adult Day Care transportation service was for medical needs only, CORD Care takes passengers anywhere from medical appointments to trips to the grocery store.
“Last summer, we had several clients that all they wanted to do was go through the drive thru at Taco Bell,” said Operations Manager of CORD Care Transportation Jana Goodman. “And there aren’t very many services that are going to let you go through the drive thru at fast food places.”
Carter said some senior clients don’t have medical needs, but still need to get around.
“Sometimes that’s the only service that they need to be able to remain independent,” she said. “They might have the funding available to be able to purchase whatever they need from the stores, they just don’t have a way to get there.”
CORD Care has three discount programs available for area seniors.
The one funded by the Area Agency on Aging only requires clients to be over the age of 60.
“If they would like to make a donation, donations are accepted,” said Goodman. “If not, the program that’s funding it will fund completely for the trip.”
For scheduling and questions, you can call CORD Care Transportation at (806) 670-5390 or email cordcare@chcamarillo.com.
“Income that does come from people that are contributing, it goes right back into that transportation program so we can expand services and offer more rides to more individuals,” said Carter.
