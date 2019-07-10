Clovis Wildcats look to bounce back to their winning ways

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Clovis Wildcats did not finish last season the way they wanted but this year it’s all about getting off to a good start.
"We play Hobbs the first game of the year and that’s our biggest rival. It’s always a big game for us and we’ve got two tough games after that as well.” said head coach Cal Fullerton. “We’ve got Los Lunas and Rio Rancho before we hit the Texas trail.
Despite being matched up against some of the best in West Texas, the wildcats believe they'll walk away better, win or lose.
“We’ve got to play Lubbock Monterey, Lubbock Coronado and Lubbock Cooper. Three of not only west Texas top programs but some of the top programs in the state of Texas.” said Fullerton. “If we can stay healthy through those three games, I know it’s going to make us tougher and it’s going to be a lot faster than what we’re used to seeing and I think it’ll end up helping us in the long run.
For senior left tackle Bryce Cabeldue, his motivation to win is simple.
“I don't like losing. I don't think anyone likes losing,” said Cabeldue. “We recently just made a bunch of new words we go by. It’s compete, faith & family, passionate & juice, lunch pail tough, integrity, discipline, finish and payday"
Clovis has one of the top quarterbacks in New Mexico leading their offense and he has big plans of filling the stands.
“It’s a huge responsibility being the quarterback for Clovis. It’s a small town with just one high school here so there’s a lot of people looking at me and it’s a big responsibility carrying that weight on your shoulders.” said junior quarterback Chance Harris. “Our fan base wasn’t very good last year just because of our record and I’d really like to turn that around.”
Entering his third year, Coach Fullerton says it’s time for Clovis to go back to their once dominant ways.
"We talk all the time about winning our district and that’s something that Clovis year in and year out back in the day were winning district.” said Fullerton. “There was never a year where we weren’t first place in district and we’ve got to get that back. Growing up our kids were young and we called ourselves the beast from the east, that’s what the kids always said and we’re bringing that back this year we’re trying to bring that beast back.”
The Wildcats first game versus Hobbs is set for August 23rd.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.