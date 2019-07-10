$125,00 awarded to Texas Panhandle nonprofits by CNS Pantex

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Pantex Community Investment fund is continuing their mission of supporting Amarillo nonprofits.
Today, CNS Pantex awarded $125,000 to 23 area groups.
The three nonprofits receiving the most funding are the Turn Center, Sharing Hope Ministries and the Family Care Foundation.
Including this latest round of grants, CNS Pantex has donated more than $745,000 to area organizations since 2016.
Funds are granted to groups based on priorities, such as serving basic needs, family development and health and wellness.
