Woman dead, man injured in Randall County crash

Woman dead, man injured in Randall County crash
By Jacob Helker | July 9, 2019 at 9:29 AM CDT - Updated July 9 at 9:29 AM

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after two vehicles collided in Randall County on Monday afternoon.

According to a news release, witnesses said a car driven by Lindsay Joffrion, age 31 of Canyon, was repeatedly crossing the center ling of FM-1151 west, nearly hitting other cars multiple times.

Eventually, Joffrion’s car crossed the line, hitting a pickup driven by Eduardo Estrella, age 22 of Amarillo, heading east on FM-1151.

Joffrion was pronounced dead at the scene.

Estrella was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.