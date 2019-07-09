Woman dead, man injured in Randall County crash

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after two vehicles collided in Randall County on Monday afternoon.
According to a news release, witnesses said a car driven by Lindsay Joffrion, age 31 of Canyon, was repeatedly crossing the center ling of FM-1151 west, nearly hitting other cars multiple times.
Eventually, Joffrion’s car crossed the line, hitting a pickup driven by Eduardo Estrella, age 22 of Amarillo, heading east on FM-1151.
Joffrion was pronounced dead at the scene.
Estrella was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.
