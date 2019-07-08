Timberwolves sign former Red Raider Jarrett Culver to rookie contract

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KCBD) - After waiting a couple of weeks for the draft-night trade to officially go through, the Timberwolves officially signed Jarrett Culver to his rookie contract.
The Timberwolves tweeted out a photo of the Lubbock-native putting pen to paper late Sunday night.
On his first NBA contract, Culver is projected to earn about $5.8 million in his rookie season, and is expected to make $26.4 million if he plays out his full four-year deal.
Sports Director Pete Christy spoke with Culver’s father Hiawatha on Monday afternoon.
Hiawatha told him that Minnesota let them know that they have decided to not play him in the NBA Summer League.
They say that they want to keep him healthy and prepare him for the NBA season.
