Panhandle Community Services to discuss Texas Panhandle’s high poverty rate at conference

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services is sitting down for a conversation with communities around the area about poverty in the Texas Panhandle.
The Conversation on Poverty event is taking place in cities across the Panhandle on July 11.
Times and locations include:
- Armstrong County
- Morris Memorial Library in Claude at 10:00 a.m.
- Randall County
- Cole Community Center in Canyon at 2:00 p.m.
- Briscoe County
- Silverton Library in Silverton at 10:00 a.m.
- Swisher County
- Swisher Annex Building in Tulia at 4:00 p.m.
- Carson County
- Carson County Library in Panhandle at 10:00 a.m.
- Hutchinson County
- Hutchinson Library in Borger at 4:00 p.m.
- Donley County
- Clarendon Methodist Church in Clarendon at 10:00 a.m.
- Collingsworth County
- PCS Office in Wellington at 2:30 p.m.
- Hall County
- First Baptist Church in Memphis at 10:00 a.m.
- Childress County
- South Plains Electric in Childress at 2:30 p.m.
- Moore County
- Cactus Nazarene Ministry Center in Cactus at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunray High School Auditorium in Sunray at 2:00 p.m.
- Senior Center in Dumas at 5:00 p.m.
- Ochiltree County
- Perry Memorial Library in Perryton at 10:00 a.m.
- Hansford County
- Hansford Library in Spearman at 2:00 p.m.
- Oldham County
- County Barn in Vega at 10:00 a.m.
- Deaf Smith County
- Community Center in Hereford at 2:00 p.m.
- Community Center in Hereford at 4:00 p.m.
- Parmer County
- Friona City Council at 10:00 a.m.
- Castro County
- Rhoads Memorial Library in Dimmitt at 2:00 p.m.
- Roberts County
- Roberts Community Center in Miami at 10:00 a.m.
- Libscomb County
- Follett Community Center in Follett at 2:00 p.m.
- Hemphill County
- Hemphill County Library in Canadian at 4:00 p.m.
- Wheeler County
- Wheeler City Hall in Wheeler at 10:00 a.m.
- Gray County
- Levett Memorial Library in Pampa at 4:00 p.m.
- Sherman County
- Coldwater Manor in Stratford at 10:00 a.m.
- Dallam and Hartley Counties
- Lincoln Street Baptist Church in Dalhart at 2:00 p.m.
- Potter County
- Temple of Praise Church in Amarillo at 10:00 a.m.
- Powerhouse Church in Amarillo at 10:00 a.m.
- Amarillo College’s Russell Hall Room 131 in Amarillo at 2:00 p.m.
- Harrington Library Consortium Room 413 in Amarillo at 2:00 p.m.
- Wayland Baptist University Room 308 in Amarillo at 5:30 p.m.
The organization cited the Panhandle’s 14.88 percent poverty rate as a reason to engage in discussion.
The event is free and open to the public.
