Lady Raiders strengthen 2019-20 roster with addition of Jo’Nah Johnson

LUBBOCK, Texas (Texas Tech Athletics) - After posting one of the best turnaround seasons in the nation, head coach Marlene Stollings added another highly-talented recruit to the Lady Raider basketball roster with the addition of soon-to-be junior Jo’Nah Johnson.
Ranked as the No. 5 overall junior college player by ESPNW, Johnson arrives at Texas Tech after a one-year stint at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. Johnson spent her freshman season at Central Oklahoma before transferring to NEO as a sophomore.
“I believe Coach Marlene and her coaching staff can help me reach my full potential and help me grow in all areas,” Johnson said. “I want to be a part of something on the rise and that is exactly what she and the coaching staff is making happen in Lubbock. I can’t wait to make some more noise in the Big 12 with my teammates and coaches.”
Johnson, who also ranked as the No. 1 guard by ESPNW, made waves at NEO where she was named to the Region II All-Region and All-Tournament Team after averaging 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
The 5-foot-9 guard collected 2018 MIAA Freshman of the Year laurels as a Central Oklahoma Broncho.
A native of Edmond, Okla., Johnson led Edmond Santa Fe High School to the Class 6A state tournament for four consecutive years. After the conclusion of her high school campaign, Johnson garnered 2017 Esmark High School All-America status and was a McDonald’s All-America nominee.
Johnson will be eligible to play right away in the 2019-20 season.
Copyright 2019 Texas Tech Athletics. Used with permission.