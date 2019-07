Temps are starting off in the 60′s and 70′s under mostly clear skies. Winds will be light turning out of the south at 5-10 mph. It will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90′s and low 100′s. We stay in the mid to upper 90′s through the rest of the week. A few storms will be possible Wednesday otherwise we can expect dry conditions through the weekend.