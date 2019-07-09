Drivers to expect I-40 frontage road closure at Whitaker Road this week

By Kaitlin Johnson | July 9, 2019 at 1:24 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 1:24 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers should expect the westbound I-40 frontage road to be reduced to one lane or blocked at times this week.

According to TxDOT Amarillo, from July 9 to July 11, the westbound I-40 frontage road will be reduced to one lane in the area from mid-morning to late afternoon each day.

Drivers should also expect a rolling blockade in the other westbound lane occasionally while crews move equipment.

Crews will be directing traffic during this project.

