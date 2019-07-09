APD: Shirtless man breaks into business in ‘Crime of the Week’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A suspected burglar is wanted by the Amarillo Police Department after security camera footage appears to catch him sneaking into a business.
According to an APD news release, the shirtless man was caught on camera burglarizing a business near the 900 block of S Madison Street in Amarillo.
Police became aware of the video on June 17.
Anyone with information on his location or on this crime is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Information leading to an arrest could be rewarded with up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.