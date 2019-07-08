U.K.-based music series features Amarillo’s Esquire Jazz Club

By Jacob Helker | July 8, 2019 at 11:54 AM CDT - Updated July 8 at 1:00 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Esquire Jazz Club is being featured as part of a week highlighting independent music venues across the globe.

The U.K.-based Independent Venue Week will kick off its United States leg on July 8 through July 19.

Organizers said the event is meant to highlight hotspots for live music in cities across the country.

Performances for the week at Esquire will include:

  • Secondhand Street Band on July 10
  • Dana Hubbard hosts Blues Night on July 11
  • Polk Street Jazz on July 12
  • Sean Vokes on July 13
  • Patrick Swindell & The Esquire Jazz Band on July 13

