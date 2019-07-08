TxDOT hosting open house to discuss rehabilitation of US 54 through Dalhart

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT, along with the City of Dalhart and Hartley and Dallam Counties, will host an open house to discuss the rehabilitation of US 54 through Dalhart.
The open house will be held Tuesday, July 9 at Rita Blanca Coliseum located at 2222 W. FM Road 281 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
During the open house, there will be a short presentation from TxDOT.
Attendees will be able to preview the exhibits and express comments or concerns about the project.
