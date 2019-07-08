Turn Center receives building permit for $3 million project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Turn center has experienced a steady 10 percent increase in demand since 2012.
With the extraordinary generosity of donors, they will be doubling the building size and adding more programs to help children with special needs.
“We’ve experienced steady growth in many different capacities, and we simply need more space,” said Carolina Walden, the director of development at the Turn Center.
Turn Center staff take mental health seriously and are happy to be able to provide more counseling offices with this expansion.
They are also excited to add dyslexia services in house, as well as a pediatric specific simulated living environment to work on tasks of daily living.
The expansion does not end there.
“We will add an elementary size gym for physical therapy space. We can also use that after hours for our adaptive sports programs,” said Walden.
The sports programs are for all children with different skill sets to play on the same team.
Having a bigger facility will not only allow them to help more children, but also better serve the children they already have.
Kids will no longer have to share space with other classes, which will cut down on distraction and aid in their learning.
“A lot of things that they said she, ‘Oh she will never be able to sit up, she will never be able to walk,’ she’s all proved them wrong, so, and it’s all because of the Turn Center. Because without them, I don’t think she will be near as far as she’s come and where she is going,” said Jessica Van Houten, a mother of a child in the program.
Construction is set to start in August, and they are hopeful it will be completed within a year.
