Potter County clerk recognized as 2018-2019 County Clerk of the Year

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Clerk Julie Smith has been recognized as the 2018-2019 County Clerk of the Year.
The Potter County Commissioner’s Court recognized Smith at today’s meeting.
The County and District Clerks Association awarded Smith the title.
The association’s mission states, “The purpose of the association shall be to promote professional standards, to provide a means for the education of its members regarding the statutory and constitutional duties of the offices of the County Clerk and District Clerk, and to participate in the legislative, judicial and executive processes of state government beneficial in the performance of the members’ duties.”
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.