NewsChannel 10 celebrates 25 years of Summer Celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 is celebrating 25 years of telling the stories of the towns in our area through Summer Celebration.
For two weeks this summer, the NewsChannel 10 team will head out to five towns across the area for the special 25th Anniversary of Summer Celebration.
This year, we will head to Borger, Guymon, Memphis, Dalhart and Canadian.
We will travel to each town and spend our Live at 5 and News at Six newscasts telling the stories of the town.
Below is the schedule for Summer Celebration 2019:
- Monday, July 15 - Borger, Texas
- Wednesday, July 17 - Guymon, Oklahoma
- Friday, July 19 - Memphis, Texas
- Wednesday, July 24 - Dalhart, Texas
- Friday, July 26 - Canadian, Texas
