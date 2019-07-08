1 man in custody after multiple shots fired in standoff with Clovis police

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man is in custody after a two hour standoff with Clovis police Saturday evening.
The incident took place around 5:00 p.m after a domestic disturbance call that included shots being fired near Wallace and Manana streets.
When police arrived the suspect was inside his home with a weapon.
Police Chief Doug Ford said an officer fired at the man inside the residence in response to the man pointing his weapon at the officer. No one was injured during the standoff.
The area around the residence was blocked off while police negotiated with the suspect. Residents were able to return to their homes around 7:30 p.m.
Source: Eastern New Mexico News
