The GEO Group ending contract with Northeast New Mexico Detention Facility

The GEO Group ending contract with Northeast New Mexico Detention Facility
The Northeast New Mexico Detention Facility is located in Clayton, New Mexico.
By Kaitlin Johnson | July 8, 2019 at 1:42 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 1:42 PM

CLAYTON, N.M. (KFDA) - The GEO Group has decided to end its contract with the Northeast New Mexico Detention Facility in Clayton.

The company released a statement, saying “it is no longer feasible to recruit and retain personnel in the region" due to the fact that CPI increases have not been funded for the past 10 years.

After a ten year partnership, The GEO Group has decided to amicable end its contract operating the Northeast New Mexico Detention Facility. It is no longer feasible to recruit and retain personnel in the region without CPI increases that have not been funded over the last decade. We appreciate our long-standing partnership with the New Mexico Department of Corrections and the Town of Clayton, and we have agreed to a 90-day contract extension to maintain public safety and ensure a smooth operational transition for all parties, especially our valued employees who are presently being notified of the change. We will continue delivering high quality services under our partnership with the New Mexico DOC at our Guadalupe County and Lea County Correctional Facilities.
James Hallin, Founder of The GEO Group

There will be a 90-day transition period.

The facility houses medium security offenders through an intergovernmental agreement between the Town of Clayton and the New Mexico Corrections Department, according to The GEO Group’s website.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.