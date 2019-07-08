The GEO Group ending contract with Northeast New Mexico Detention Facility

CLAYTON, N.M. (KFDA) - The GEO Group has decided to end its contract with the Northeast New Mexico Detention Facility in Clayton.
The company released a statement, saying “it is no longer feasible to recruit and retain personnel in the region" due to the fact that CPI increases have not been funded for the past 10 years.
There will be a 90-day transition period.
The facility houses medium security offenders through an intergovernmental agreement between the Town of Clayton and the New Mexico Corrections Department, according to The GEO Group’s website.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.