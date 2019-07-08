The GEO Group ending contract with Northeast New Mexico Detention Facility

After a ten year partnership, The GEO Group has decided to amicable end its contract operating the Northeast New Mexico Detention Facility. It is no longer feasible to recruit and retain personnel in the region without CPI increases that have not been funded over the last decade. We appreciate our long-standing partnership with the New Mexico Department of Corrections and the Town of Clayton, and we have agreed to a 90-day contract extension to maintain public safety and ensure a smooth operational transition for all parties, especially our valued employees who are presently being notified of the change. We will continue delivering high quality services under our partnership with the New Mexico DOC at our Guadalupe County and Lea County Correctional Facilities.

James Hallin, Founder of The GEO Group