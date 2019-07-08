Clovis man arrested after SWAT standoff over the weekend

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Police arrested a Clovis man after a SWAT standoff over the weekend.
On July 6, officers were called to a domestic dispute at a house on the 2700 block of Wallace Street.
When officers arrived, police say 42-year-old Damon L. Smith was yelling at officers from inside the home.
Officers gave verbal commands to Smith from an open doorway, telling him to come out of the house.
Police say he walked out of a room and into a hallway holding a rifle. He then pointed the rifle at officers.
A Clovis police officer shot at Smith, but his bullet did not strike him.
Officers retreated and waited for SWAT units to arrive.
Once SWAT units arrived, officers attempted to negotiate with Smith. Officers utilized a Taser to take Smith into custody.
Smith was booked into the Curry County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault on a household member, and resisting, evading or obstructing a peace officer.
The New Mexico State Police are investigating this incident.
