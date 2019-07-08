66-year-old Amarillo man dead after being hit by two vehicles

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 66-year-old man has died after being hit by two vehicles while walking along Amarillo Boulevard, according to the Amarillo Police Department.
A news release said police received a report of David Soto, a 66-year-old Amarillo man, walking through traffic near Grand Street and Amarillo Boulevard around 11:32 p.m. on Sunday night.
Soto was walking through the intersection of Amarillo Boulevard and Grand Street, causing some cars to hit their brakes and honk their horns, the release continued.
When police tried to warn him of the danger, they said Soto began walking backwards into the road.
Despite repeated warnings, the release said Soto continued to walk in the road until he was hit by a truck being driven east on the boulevard by a 24-year-old man.
Soto was then hit by a second vehicle driven by a 27-year-old man traveling the same direction.
The 66-year-old man died at the scene.
An autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Robert Taylor, and the death is being investigated by APD’s Traffic Investigation Squad.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.