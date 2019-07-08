Aardwark Automotive giving away car to deserving citizen

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Aardvark Automotive is participating in the Wheels to Prosper Car Giveaway to give a deserving citizen a car.
The program awards a car that has been repaired and is in good working condition to a person from the community.
Wheels to Prosper was started in 2011 by a group of automotive owners. A committee of five people pick the winner from numerous entries.
Aardvark Automotive will award this year’s winner on Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m.
This is the ninth year that Aardvark Automotive has participated in the Wheels to Prosper program.
If you would like to nominate someone for the giveaway, you can submit an application here.
