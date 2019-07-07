Scattered Storms Tonight

It’s been a nice day with temperatures in the 80s, a few spots are in the 90s. Starting to watch scattered thunderstorms form across the SE & East Panhandle. There should be another wave of storms that rolls off the Rockies but for now it looks that storms will favor the East tonight. Otherwise expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s.
Monday is looking warmer with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with light South winds. Monday night looks mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s.