Dalhart home destroyed, 2 people injured in natural gas explosion

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Two people in Dalhart were injured in a gas explosion that destroyed their home Saturday evening.
Around 10:55 p.m. the Dalhart Fire Department was dispatched to FM 1727 for a fire from a possible explosion.
Multiple area responders found the house had exploded due to a natural gas explosion with active fire coming out of the gas line.
The incident is still being investigated by the Dalhart Fire Marshal, State Fire Marshals and the Texas Railroad Commission.
Fire officials ask residents to call your gas company or 911 if you suspect any possible gas leaks.
