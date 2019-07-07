Amarillo man dead after one vehicle accident

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On July 6, 2019 at 7:07 PM, APD officers were dispatched to a crash at the flooded underpass at southeast 3rd Avenue and Grant Street.
Anthony Wayne Norton, a 53 year old male of Amarillo, had been westbound on southeast 3rd Avenue at Arthur Street.
He was driving a 2008 Can Am Spyder.
Norton disregarded traffic barrels and a large road closed sign. He struck a crossing arm that is used to restrict traffic from entering the underpass when it is flooded.
Norton died at the scene as a result of injuries received from the collision.
Justice of the Peace Robert Taylor has ordered an autopsy.
Norton was not wearing a helmet. Speed and alcohol are possible factors in this accident.
The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
