‘There is a killer among us’: Officials investigating vandalism of Thomas Brown banners

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after banners aimed to keep the memory of Thomas Brown alive were vandalized.
His remains were discovered in January near Lake Marvin Road in Hemphill County.
The banners were put up around July 1 in Canadian.
They displayed quotes like, “Justice for Tom,” and “There is a killer among us.”
On July 6, the Facebook group Moms4Tom posted that someone vandalized the banners by cutting out “A killer is among us.”
The group posted saying cutting out the phrase, quote, “does not change the fact that someone in our community killed Thomas Brown.”
Thomas’ mother Penny Meek said they have alerted the private investigation firm Klein Investigations, who passed it along to the Attorney General’s office.
The public is asked to report any suspicious activity to the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office.
This is a developing story. We will continue to follow it as new details are made available.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.