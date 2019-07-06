Scattered Storms This Weekend

Had a impressive line of slow moving thunderstorms move through the Western & Central Panhandle this morning and drop very heavy rainfall. These storms were pretty slow to clear, and have left quite a bit of cloud cover around which is keeping temps in the 70s & 80s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with thunderstorms possible by the late night & overnight hours.
Sunday is looking about the same with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with thunderstorms around. Sunday night looks mostly cloudy with storms lingering.