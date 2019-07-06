Meet new Weekend Sports Anchor Evan Abramson

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ever since I was a little kid, I always wanted to be a reporter. All I wanted was to follow in the footsteps of my grandfather who spent his career as an ink-stained newsman.
Well, as of July 5th, 2019, that dream became a reality. And you could probably guess after watching the accompanying video that I may have graduated from the University of Central Florida this past May.
Through My 4 Years At UCF, I reported on just about everything that involved sports, even interviewing a mini-horse named Knugget.
I was able to graduate thanks to the support of my amazing parents and some of the best friends I could have ever hoped for. T
At UCF, I witnessed a national championship in college football and traveled to South Carolina to see UCF nearly beat Duke during March Madness. Those were just some of the events that I will always remember.
I love to golf using my mean slice and I like to think I have some sort of baseball talent.
I’m unfortunately a die-hard Mets and Jets fan (thank you, Dad), and I can’t get enough of Seinfeld or the original six Star Wars films.
Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and I jam all day long and you could say ever since I was a kid, I was destined to come out west.
And now, this Florida boy is ready to hit the Amarillo gridiron hard and start reporting on everything sports related this town has to offer.
If you have a story you want covered or just want to chat, feel free to contact me through any of my social media accounts or by emailing me at eabramson@newschannel10.com.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.