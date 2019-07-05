Night Storm Chances

It’s a warm day out there with temps in the 90s. I am also watching the possibility of thunderstorms by late evening. Chances look slightly better for our Western areas especially New Mexico. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds. As always due to slow storm motions, it’s hard to say how far East the storms will survive. Otherwise expect, mostly cloudy skies, breezy South winds, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.