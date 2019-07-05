1 killed in Friday morning rollover crash near Canadian

1 killed in Friday morning rollover crash near Canadian
Source: Gray TV
By Kaitlin Johnson | July 5, 2019 at 3:10 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 3:14 PM

HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a crash near Canadian early Friday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., DPS officials say 42-year-old Fidel Alvarado-Parra of Woodward, Oklahoma was driving a pickup truck west in a construction zone on US 60.

When he approached a curve in the road, DPS officials say he failed to safely negotiate the curve and drove into a grassy ditch.

When trying to get back on the road, Alvarado-Parra over-corrected the steering and lost control of the pickup, causing the pickup to roll over.

The passenger, 52-year-old Miguel Carrasco-Vega of Woodward, Oklahoma, died on the scene.

Alvarado-Parra was transported to Hemphill County Hospital where he was treated and released.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.