1 killed in Friday morning rollover crash near Canadian

HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a crash near Canadian early Friday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., DPS officials say 42-year-old Fidel Alvarado-Parra of Woodward, Oklahoma was driving a pickup truck west in a construction zone on US 60.
When he approached a curve in the road, DPS officials say he failed to safely negotiate the curve and drove into a grassy ditch.
When trying to get back on the road, Alvarado-Parra over-corrected the steering and lost control of the pickup, causing the pickup to roll over.
The passenger, 52-year-old Miguel Carrasco-Vega of Woodward, Oklahoma, died on the scene.
Alvarado-Parra was transported to Hemphill County Hospital where he was treated and released.
