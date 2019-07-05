4 juveniles hospitalized after ATV crash at Club Lake in Collingsworth County

COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Four juveniles have been hospitalized after an ATV crash at Club Lake in Collingsworth County.
According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, officials were called to FM 1547 near County Road 20 around 2:00 p.m.
Officials from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Memphis Fire Department and Memphis EMS responded to the incident.
Once officials arrived, they found multiple vicitms who had been involved in an ATV crash. Officials then called Apollo Medflight, Wellington EMS and the Collingsworth County Sheriff’s Office to assist.
A helicopter took one juvenile to University Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries.
Ambulances then transported three other juveniles to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.
Officials urge residents to use caution when operating ATV’s this summer and to supervise all youth while engaging in these activities.
