Hartley County first responder named ‘EMS Responder of the Year’

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Hartley County first responder has been named the “EMS Responder of the Year” by the Texas State Firefighters and Fire Marshal’s Association (SFFMA).
Tim Schafer has been named as the Hartley County Fire and EMS’ EMS Responder of the Year in both 2017 and 2018.
He also received the Panhandle Firefighter and Fire Marshal’s EMS Responder of the Year award in May of 2019, which qualified him to be nominated for the state award.
Schafer is the one of three current first responders from Hartley County who have been awarded the Panhandle’s EMS Responder of the Year award and one of two to receive the state award.
