Coffee Memorial Blood Center celebrates record-breaking Boots and Badges Kickoff

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is celebrating a record-breaking kickoff for the Boots and Badges blood drive.
The center’s one-day kickoff broke records by collecting 416 units of blood to help area patients.
Because of this blood drive, Coffee Memorial Blood Center says they had enough blood to carry the center through the July 4 holiday.
The 416 units of blood is the highest donation amount ever in one day, except for 9/11 donations.
If you have not had a chance to donate, you still can.
The Boots and Badges blood drive goes on until August 31.
