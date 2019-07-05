Busy boating weekend expected at Lake Meredith

LAKE MEREDITH, Texas (KFDA) - From fireworks to water sports, this is the time of year people flock to Lake Meredith.
“There’s a lot of people that were already here for that, were camping on the Fourth, and we got a lot more people showing up,” said Eric Smith, the Superintendent at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.
Lake officials hope the Harbor Bay and Blue West boat ramps they’ve re-opened will help alleviate the traffic expected this weekend.
Blue West, which sits in Moore County, is a ramp that was closed for years.
“Prior to that, it had been almost a decade since those ramps had enough water on them,” said Smith. “The surrounding communities are really excited about the lake coming back up, especially people that were here to experience the lake when it was up before it went down with the drought. And they’re just really excited to have this recreational resource back in the area.”
Lake Meredith water levels are sitting at just more than 75 feet.
That’s why officials want to reinforce the importance of safety on the water.
“We’re seeing a lot more boaters with the water being up, a lot of brand new boaters,” said Smith. “So that’s one of the things that we’re really concerned about is boater safety.”
About six to eight Texas Game Wardens will be out patrolling this holiday weekend.
“Water safety equipment inspections, and they’ll also just be looking for safe operation,” said State Game Warden Shane Lewis. “Enforcing BWI’s, which is boating while intoxicated, which is very similar to DWI.”
With rain in the forecast for the weekend, Smith wants visitors to be weather aware on the lake.
“Not necessarily the weather that’s just right here on the lake, but the weather that may be coming,” said Smith. “Blue Creek or on the Canadian River can flash flood from rains far way. In those heavy winds, don’t try to cross the lake. Find a protected cove. Just wait it out a little bit before you try to cross the lake.”
