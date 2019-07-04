Thunderstorms & Few Storms Possible

It’s a very warm Independence Day out there with highs in the mid to upper 90s, a few 100s have popped up as well. We are watching the possibility of a few thunderstorms by late evening and some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds. These storms should be very hit/miss and favor the Western Panhandle, they should be slow movers and die as they move East. If at a Firework show, and a thunderstorm approaches your area. Remember when Thunder Roars, Go Indoors. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies, light winds and lows in the 60s.
Friday is looking like another very warm day with highs in the mid to upper 90s, 100s are also possible in a few locations. Expect partly cloudy skies with thunderstorm chances returning by the evening hours.