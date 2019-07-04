Thunderstorms & Few Storms Possible

It’s a very warm Independence Day out there with highs in the mid to upper 90s, a few 100s have popped up as well. We are watching the possibility of a few thunderstorms by late evening and some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds. These storms should be very hit/miss and favor the Western Panhandle, they should be slow movers and die as they move East. If at a Firework show, and a thunderstorm approaches your area. Remember when Thunder Roars, Go Indoors. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies, light winds and lows in the 60s.