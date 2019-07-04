Independence Day in the Panhandle

(KFDA) - Cities around the Texas Panhandle are gearing up to celebrate the birth of the United States with parades, cookouts and, of course, lots of fireworks.
Here’s what’s going on this Independence Day:
Thousands are expected to to pack Canyon’s town square for the annual Canyon Chamber of Commerce Independence Day Celebration.
The day will begin with a parade at 10:00 a.n., starting at the First United Bank Center and continuing down 4th Avenue to the Canyon City Square.
After the parade, food trucks, live music and other activities will be in the Canyon City Square throughout the afternoon.
The city’s fireworks show will begin after dark at Conner Park, likely around 10:00 p.m.
The public is invited to attend.
Amarillo Parks and Recreation is celebrating America’s birthday with live music and fun in the park at the Family Fun 4th event at John Stiff park.
The event will run throughout the afternoon and will feature live music by Monarch Band at the Happy State Bank stage starting at 4:30 p.m.
A 5K and 1 mile fun run will also begin at 7:00 a.m. at the park.
Other activities at the event include volleyball, Ultimate Frisbee, kickball, dodgeball and more.
The event is free and open to the public.
The Dalhart Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the Fourth of July with the most traditional type of festivities - fireworks.
The show will begin at 9:30 p.m. at Rita Blanca Park in Dalhart.
Families are invited to sit back and enjoy the show as soon as night falls.
Organizers suggest arriving early to secure a good view of the show.
The Dumas and Moore County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the city’s Fourth of July Celebration, featuring sports, games and activities appropriate for all ages.
The day will begin at 8:00 a.m. with the city’s World Championship Mud Volleyball Tournament.
The tournament is free to watch for the public and will feature teams from around the area in an elimination-style bout.
Food and beverages will be available throughout the event.
The Dumas Fire Department is also partnering with the City of Dumas for the city’s annual celebration at the Demon Football Stadium.
Beginning at 9:30 p.m., the Moore County Chamber will hold a ceremony dedicated to veterans and first responders on site.
The fireworks will begin immediately following the program.
Fireworks launched at the event will be synced with music played over loudspeakers.
Gates will open at 8:30 p.m. for the show.
Thre City of Clovis is partnering with Rooney Moon Broadcasting, the High Plains Development Corporation and the Good Neighbor Group to host the city’s Smoke on the Water fireworks show and celebration.
Radio station Mix 107.5 will be at the Greene Acres Park for a pre-launch party featuring activities and music from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Live bands will begin performing on the main stage at the park at 4:00 p.m.
At 9:00 p.m., the Smoke on the Water festival will kick off, featuring live music, food vendors and other activities throughout the event.
Fireworks will be shooting off for the duration of the event. The city invites participants to pick up free 3D glasses from EPCOR Water to enhance the experience of the fireworks.
The glasses can be picked up at the Mix 107.5 tent at the celebration.
No personal fireworks are allowed at the event.
