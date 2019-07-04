Canyon hosts one of the largest Independence Day celebrations in the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Chamber of Commerce is hosting one of the largest Independence Day Celebrations in the area, helping to boost their economy.
“The economic impact on Canyon over the next two days is great, not only for our local restaurants, for our local shops, boutiques, and antique stores," explains Executive Director of Canyon Chamber of Commerce Roger Remlinger. We expect to have 30 to 40,000 people in the next two days come through our town. So, it’s an amazing two days.”
Randy Rodgers Band kicked off the festivities for ‘Kickin’ it in Canyon’ at the First United Bank Center where lead singer Randy spoke with us about what Independence Day means to him.
“The freedom we have to be Americans and to make music for myself and family," explains Randy Rogers. "I think of Willy Nelson often and all the freedoms he displays in his life and I think about my kids and my family. I’m going to spend all day tomorrow with them because I’m actually off. I’m going to go swimming, eat hamburgers and hot dogs and enjoy this beautiful country we live in, with the people I love the most.”
The festivities continue tomorrow morning starting at 7:00 a.m. with The Canyon Lions Club’s pancake breakfast at the Cole Community Center.
At 9:00 a.m., you can browse a variety of vendors at Hometown Fair on the Square until 3 in the afternoon.
Canyon’s Independence Day parade starts at 10:00 a.m. where you can celebrate the Fourth with the NewsChannel 10 crew, as well as organizations from all over the Panhandle.
“The parade will start down the street here. It’s just so exciting to see people come in, get coffee. Our doors are open for everyone. We have been booked up for about two weeks, but we always open our doors to everyone,” says Holiday Inn Express General Manager Edith Wetherford.
The evening wraps up at 6, with live music, food and once it gets dark, fireworks at Conner Park.
You can find the full Canyon Independence Day celebration schedule here.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.