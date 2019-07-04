“The army behind the army”: Salvation Army of Amarillo welcomes new major who hopes to increase community footprint

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eight weeks ago, Major David Atkins was serving as a consultant for the Salvation Army of Texas when he was asked to come lead in Amarillo, a city he has visited before.
“Five years ago, I was here, saying we need to relocate our store or fix it up. We still need to,” said Major David Atkins. “We have a long ways to go with that, but the guy who was fussing about it all the time is here. So, I hope we have a good chance to upgrade our store.”
Relocating and upgrading the thrift store is something Major Atkins hopes will increase foot traffic and donations to the store.
He also wants to make the community aware of future initiatives to help more people transition from the shelter to housing.
“We’re glad that we have the shelter here but we feel like it’s something that should be temporary for folks,” said Major Atkins. “So we’re working on various initiatives to help people, including a grant, from HUD, that helps people who are homeless now, who are on a fixed income and other folks who are perhaps, about to be homeless.”
If you do believe you qualify for this HUD grant, Major Atkins encourages you to reach out to the Salvation Army.
“There are some funds available, if they qualify. There are some parameters for that, some guidelines,” said Major Atkins. “They just need to call our office and see if perhaps, they do and if we can help them stay in their home.”
Major Atkins is the first solo officer the Salvation Army in Amarillo has had in recent years and they’re asking the community to help bridge the gap.
“his year, we’ll be asking people for a lot of help, a lot of volunteer work, especially during Christmas time we’re definitely going to need your help,” said Stephanie Pena, Donor Development and Public Relations Director for the Salvation Army in Amarillo.
“We need the army behind the army, people who are going to come alongside us and help us to provide,” said Major Atkins. “As long as there is a need for the Salvation Army, we’ll be here.”
If you’d like to contact the Salvation Army about volunteering or donating, you can do so at (806) 373-6631.
