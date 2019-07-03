Texas hospital performs walk of honor for Vietnam War veteran

DENISON, Texas (KFDA) - A hospital in Texas honored a Vietnam War veteran in a special way by performing a walk of honor after he passed on Tuesday.
Nick Karpis passed away on Tuesday, July 2 at the age of 81. He was born in Czechoslovakia and grew up in Germany during WWII. When he was 12-years-old, Karpis came to America and lived in New York.
Karpis was a Top Gun in the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. During his time in the Air Force, Karpis served as a jet pilot instructor at Perrin AFB in Denison, Texas.
The hospital he passed at, Texoma Medical Center, performed a beautiful walk of honor for the Vietnam War veteran.
Texoma Medical Center staff lined the hospital halls as his body, draped in an American flag, passed by.
You can find the full video below:
