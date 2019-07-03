Project Fritch America fireworks show at Lake Meredith goes on for its 4th year

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Community donations collected as early as January go to pay for all of the fireworks, advertising and the pre-show concert for Project Fritch America’s annual fireworks show.
Project Fritch America Director Silver Welch said the show brought in more than 50,000 people last year and they’re expecting even more this year.
“Our lake is up, it’s beautiful out here. We love the crowd being out here. I know that people get stuck in traffic leaving, but it’s all worth it to come out in and see this beautiful show that they put on for us,” she said.
The show starts with the presentation of the colors and the national anthem at 6:30 in the evening and then Lindsey Lane performs at the Fritch Fortress amphitheater at 7:00 p.m.
The fireworks officially begin at 9:30 p.m.
“The amphitheater is the place to be if you’re not going to be out on the water,” said Welch. “We will have concession out there but everyone is welcome to bring their own food and drinks. We just want everyone to come out and have a good time and be safe doing it.”
Numerous local businesses contribute to the fireworks show each year, but Project Fritch America said they’re still short of the $25,000 they need.
“We’ve had some difficulties in the years past raising money for firework shows. Each year that we struggled, the community’s come through and made it happen,” said Welch.
Local businesses that donated said they’re happy to support an event that draws so many across the Panhandle to Fritch.
“Not only does it draw many people here, it provides a safe, family-fun free event for locals and people from many surrounding areas. It’s great for our economy and for family fun,” said Owner and Publisher of the Eagle Press Tara Huff.
“This thing has really grown and it’s something that’ll be around for decades,” said Owner of Wright-On Bait and Tackle Shop David Wright.
Welch said there used to be a fireworks show at the lake back in the 80′s and after it fizzled out for a few decades, she’s proud to be bringing it back for a fourth year.
“I wanted to see it come back. I wanted to see the excitement in everybody again for the show,” she said.
Anyone can donate to Project Fritch America and the fireworks show from now until July 15 to help them meet their fundraising goal.
