Personal, legal information available at 2nd Annual Community Development Conference in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several community services will be on-hand to give information at the 2nd Annual Community Development Conference on July 6 in Amarillo.
The conference will include details on legal issues, personal finance, self-esteem, health and more.
Those attending will also receive a free breakfast and lunch during the conference.
Amarillo Fire Department, the Association of Professional and Students, Amarillo Police Department, Workforce Solutions and other agencies will be available for questions and advice.
The conference will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 4003 Bonham Street in Amarillo.
The public is invited to attend for free.
