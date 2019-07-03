Navy service member returns to Amarillo in time for July 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today a retiring Navy service member returns home, just in time to celebrate Independence Day with his family.
Jammy Murray served for the last 20 years in the Navy on three different submarines. With tears in their eyes and signs in their hands, the veterans family welcomed him home from the Navy at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.
“I was on submarines for 20 years, I was on boomers for the first, what, 13 years and then I went to fast boat,” said Murray.
Murray was welcomed by his wife and all of his daughters who couldn’t wait to have him home.
“Because he’s been away from me practically my whole life, and now you get to wake up and he’s there--how cool is that? Yeah it’s really good,” said Murray’s daughter, Taylor.
His daughter is looking forward to spending time with her father and learning from him.
“It still feels like I’m just coming home to leave, it still feels like I’ve got to go back it still hasn’t sunk in yet,” said Murray.
Murray is thankful for his family’s support, including his parents who, unfortunately, could not be there today.
Murray has a lot of time to make up for and is looking forward to celebrating the Fourth of July with his family for the first time in a long time.
