Navy SEAL sentenced for posing with dead captive

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A military jury sentenced a decorated Navy SEAL to four months of confinement for posing with the body of an Islamic State captive in Iraq, but a judge credited him with enough days to ensure he won’t be locked up.
The jury Wednesday also reduced the rank of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher by one grade to petty officer 1st class and ordered his monthly pay to be cut by $2,697 for four months.
The judge went on to give Gallagher 60 days' credit for being held in overly harsh conditions before being tried as well as for being deprived of treatment for a traumatic brain injury. Gallagher was also credited with 201 days of pretrial confinement.
The judge additionally said the pay cut will be capped at two months.
The jury on Tuesday acquitted Gallagher of murder, attempted murder and other counts.
