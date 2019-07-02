2 indicted on charges of aggravated assault after road-rage shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock County grand jury has indicted McKinley Lacy, 19, of Pampa and Jaquan Johnson, 18 , of Lubbock on charges of aggravated assault after a shooting which happened on March 23, 2019.
On March 23, 2019, around noon, police were called to the area of E. 1st Place and Zenith Avenue for reports of shots fired.
When police arrived, the driver told officers while he was driving northbound on the 400 block of MLK, trying to turn eastbound on Parkway Dr., a blue Chrysler 300 cut him off. The driver told police he had a verbal argument with the passenger of the Chrysler, identified as 18-year-old Jaquan Johnson of Lubbock. The victim asked Johnson why he had cut him off and Johnson became upset and displayed a handgun. The victim feared for his life and started driving east on Parkway and then south on Zenith in an attempt to get away from the Chrysler. The victim said he saw a female in the driver seat, later identified as 19-year-old McKinley Lacy of Pampa.
The victim told police the Chrysler followed him to E. 1st Place and Zenith where Johnson began shooting the handgun at the victim’s vehicle. The victim says Johnson was hanging out of the passenger window and shooting.
Police found four bullet holes on the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle.
A citizen flagged down another officer and told him the location of the Chrysler involved. Both Lacy and Johnson were still in the vehicle. The officers on the scene had their handguns drawn and ordered the duo to get out of the vehicle.
They were both taken into custody.
While Johnson was being booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center, he told the officer “he should have unloaded the whole clip on that car since he called the laws on him.” He also told police he was about to leave to get more weed when officers arrived on the scene. He then asked how much his bond was going to be so he could bond out.
There were two other people in the victim’s vehicle, but there were no injuries reported in the shooting.
Both Johnson and Lacy have bonded out of jail.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.