We are tracking a few isolated storms as we move into the evening hours, but the activity will be rather spotty and it will take some luck to get much rain. Sunshine will dominate the skies for the 4th of July tomorrow. Expect some hot afternoon temps in the mid to upper 90s. Although an isolated and brief evening storm can not be ruled out, in most areas skies will cooperate nicely for fireworks displays and evening activities.
Doppler Dave Is Watching Our Weather For The 4th Of July
Doppler Dave Has Your 4th of July Outlook