Amarillo’s animal shelter names new director

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare now has a new face leading its organization.
Dr. Kati Wrubel began her duties at the animal shelter on Monday and says she’s just beginning to dig into what the shelter needs to do next.
“The best way that we can go forward to improve things, reduce the overpopulation that we have here with spaying and neutering and community outreach,” said Dr. Wrubel.
Dr. Wrubel, who has a Ph.D. in behavioral neuroscience from the University of Texas, has experience working with animals whose behavior often brings them to a shelter.
She says more animals are euthanized for behavior reasons than medical reasons and that’s something she hopes to improve at the city’s shelter.
“We can use some of this information that I have to help prevent some surrenders but also rehabilitate animals that we can in shelter so that we can place them successfully,” said Dr. Wrubel.
“She deployed frequently with ASPCA Anti-Cruelty Behavior Team, to where she worked with abused and neglected animals and cruelty cases,” said Jared Miller, City Manager for the City of Amarillo.
While new to Amarillo, Dr. Wrubel says while working with the Michigan Humane Society, she reduced the euthanasia rate in animals with behavioral issues by 50 percent.
“I developed programs specifically targeted for animals that normally wouldn’t have been adoptable and how we can set them up for success and work with them in shelter and out of shelter,” said Dr. Wrubel.
The new director says as she’s just getting settled, she plans to engage the community and encourage more people to come to the shelter to volunteer or find their right match in a pet.
“I also want to work to build bridges with the community and rescue groups within the community and what we can do to improve those relationships,” said Dr. Wrubel.
If you’d like to adopt an animal from the shelter, the shelter is offering a special of $20 for a dog or cat over six months of age with a black coat, as the shelter says these animals are not usually the first choice for adoption.
