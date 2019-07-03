Amarillo native selected as Marine of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo native is set to be honored at the 2019 Service Members of the Year ceremony in our nation’s capital this month as Marine of the Year.
Master Sgt Jarad Stout of Amarillo, Texas enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2003 and has racked up a total of six overseas deployments in the past 16 years.
According to the Marine Corps Times, Stout said in an interview that service to his country is the “most important calling” that he has, and that the “service-before-self mentality” is a major driving force in his life.
Stout’s other accolades include being selected for the Congressional Fellowship Program, advising Chairman of the House Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities Subcommittee U.S. Rep. James Langevin, volunteering for Community Family Life Services and raising money for various charities.
On July 10 in Washington D.C., Stout will be honored as Marine of they Year during the 2019 Service Members of the Year Awards ceremony. Pentagon officials as well as members of congress and community leaders will also be in attendance.
These awards recognize service members from each branch of the military who demonstrate pride, dedication and courage beyond their call of duty.
