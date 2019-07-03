Amarillo airport to host temporary TSA Pre-Check enrollment center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport will be hosting a temporary enrollment center for the TSA Pre-Check expedited screening program.
Coming this month, travelers going through Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (RHAIA) will temporarily be able to take advantage of the TSA Pre-Check expedited screening program.
The TSA Pre-Check program enables identified low-risk travelers to enjoy a more efficient screening experience.
TSA Pre-Check travelers will not have to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts.
A temporary enrollment center RV will be located outside the main airport entrance and will be available between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from July 8 through the 19, excluding Saturdays and Sundays.
To begin the enrollment process, travelers interested in the program must register online here and select “AMA - Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport” as their enrollment location.
The program is $85 for five years of benefits.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.