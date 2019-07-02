Police Report: Woman makes Slurpee after attempted kidnapping, claims to be the first woman President

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police arrested a woman on Saturday after she was accused of trying to steal a baby from a parked car while the dad sat in the vehicle.
LPD was called to a gas station in the 2900 block of 4th Street about a woman believed to be under the influence of narcotics.
When police arrived, they met with a father who claimed the woman tried to kidnap his baby from the car after she jumped inside and sat down in the vehicle while they were parked in front of the gas station.
The father told police that he and the mother had stopped by the gas station. The baby’s father waited in the vehicle while the mother went inside. The baby was in the backseat. While waiting, the father says he realized someone had opened a back door, and initially believed it to be an acquaintance of his wife.
According to the incident report from Lubbock Police, the father asked her who she was and she stated: “the first woman president.”
While in the car, the woman began pulling at the buckles of the child’s seat. The father told police he got out quickly and tried to stop her. That is when she left the car and went into the store.
The incident report says the father then locked the car and followed the woman inside, where she began making a Slurpee as if nothing happened. The mother then called 911 and the father kept the woman from leaving the store while they waited for police.
The mother of the child asked the woman why she tried to take her son. Her response, according to the police report, was there is nothing wrong about going inside their car and touching their baby.
They asked the woman if she was on drugs, and she replied, “what if I am?”
Officers tried to communicate with the woman, later identified as 41-year-old Veronica Teresa Saenz, of Lubbock, who spoke incoherently and irrelevantly about her 17-year-old son trying to buy beer from the gas station, according to the police report.
The report from police states officers tried to ask Saenz why she entered the vehicle. She stated she was waiting for a ride from her son, and believed the car to be her ride. When officers asked Saenz if the vehicle was similar to her son’s, she told police she didn’t know. When asked if she had any mental health problems, she told police, “she has a little bit of postpartum because she hasn’t seen her son in a while.”
She told police when she got into the vehicle, she saw the baby and “just touched the baby” but she said she did not try to pick up the child and take him out of the vehicle.
Saenz was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and booked on charges of attempted kidnapping. She is held on $25,000 bond.
