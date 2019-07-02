Local church fundraising for student ministry at rebuilt fireworks stand

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Mr. W Fireworks stand off of Western St. is entirely run by The Church at Quail Creek's student ministry.
For five years now, about 40 students participate in preparing, opening and operating the indoor store in the days leading up to the Fourth of July and on the holiday.
Fifteen percent of the proceeds go to pay for the student ministry’s youth programs.
“They’re going to camp, going to Dnow, other youth related events and just for financial assistance,” said student minister at The Church at Quail Creek Marcus Malleck. “Some can’t afford all the things that we do and so we want to make sure that’s not stopping them from getting to attend those events.”
Missions and Collegiate Coordinator for the church Haley Self said Malleck contacted her when he got word of the fire.
“I don’t live too far away, so I was able to be here super fast and I got to watch the entire thing,” she said. “We sat out on the road for a while and then as it started to die down, I got to go over to what was left of the building and it was like a giant firework show. It was sad at first to see it start burning down but there wasn’t much we could do about it.”
Potter County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Steven Denny said the cause of the fire was undetermined and a distributor’s storage of fireworks is legal under certain requirements.
“It is okay to store fireworks. They have to be in a metal building that has a metal door on it or a metal wood-covered door,” he said. “It has to have a non-flammable flooring. You have to go check it every three days to make sure that it hasn’t been disturbed or stolen or anything like that.”
When the fire happened, Malleck said the church had to brainstorm other fundraising ideas.
“We didn’t really know after that what we would do because it was our biggest fundraiser,” he said. “We were just fortunate that Mr. W rebuilt a new facility and we were able to continue operating it.”
A student in the Creek Student Ministry Anna Holcomb said she enjoys working in the new facility.
“This one is a lot more roomy, so it’s easier to get around with customers and it’s not as much of a hassle,” she said.
“They get to fellowship, they get to hang out and really build on their relationships,” said Malleck. “These kids have been doing it for years and so they know exactly what it takes and how to do it and do a great job.”
The Mr. W Fireworks stand on Western St. and Hester Rd. will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. each day before and on the Fourth of July.
They want to remind those who buy their fireworks that firing them off is not allowed within city limits.
