Showers and cloud cover protected us from the July sun early today and the result has been a cooler day with highs in the 80s for most locations. Storms are expected to regenerate in portions of the area this evening with rain chances at 40%. By tomorrow, sunshine will once again dominate and temps will rise back into the low to mid 90 range. Evening storms will be more isolated and chances trimmed back to 20% late tomorrow.
Doppler Dave With Rain Chances Tonight
Doppler Dave Updates Rain Chances